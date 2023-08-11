Accessibility links

Blinken: Release of Americans From Iranian Prison a ‘Positive Step’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the release of Americans wrongfully detained in Iran from Evin Prison to house arrest is a positive first step, but work remains to be done for them to be returned to the United States safely. Experts welcome the release of long-held U.S. citizens from the notorious prison, but some say the deal that would include making $6 billion in Iranian funds more accessible to Tehran sets a bad precedent that could encourage other countries to take Americans hostage. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

