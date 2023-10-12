Blinken Showing US Solidarity in Israel, Warns Other Countries Not to Attack

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel in a show of solidarity and support as the country responds to devastating cross-border attacks by the militant group Hamas. Blinken is meeting with senior Israeli officials to inquire what Israel needs as it seeks to free hostages held by Hamas, regain control of its border with Gaza and destroy Hamas' operational capacity. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports. Warning: This video contains graphic images.