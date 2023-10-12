Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Blinken Showing US Solidarity in Israel, Warns Other Countries Not to Attack

Blinken Showing US Solidarity in Israel, Warns Other Countries Not to Attack
Embed
Blinken Showing US Solidarity in Israel, Warns Other Countries Not to Attack

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:18 0:00
Download

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel in a show of solidarity and support as the country responds to devastating cross-border attacks by the militant group Hamas. Blinken is meeting with senior Israeli officials to inquire what Israel needs as it seeks to free hostages held by Hamas, regain control of its border with Gaza and destroy Hamas' operational capacity. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports. Warning: This video contains graphic images.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG