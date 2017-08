President Trump’s border wall proposal is not an abstract political debate for the voters of Texas' 23rd Congressional District, who live on the Mexican border. Rep. Will Hurd, an African-American faces a tough 2018 midterm fight, defying his own party as he discourages Trump’s border wall and paves his own way through the immigration debate. VOA’s congressional reporter Katherine Gypson followed Hurd around his district to see how voters feel about his approach.