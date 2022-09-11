Britain Releases Schedule Leading Up to Elizabeth’s Funeral

The funeral service for Britian’s Queen Elizabeth II will be held in London at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

Sunday morning, the queen begins her return to London when her coffin is transported more than 280 kilometers by hearse from Balmoral, where she died Thursday, to Edinburgh.

The approximately six-hour journey will pass through the towns of Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth.

In Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, people may pay their respects as her body lies in state at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Monday afternoon, the queen’s coffin will travel by procession to St. Giles’ Cathedral where people may also pay their respects.

On Tuesday, the queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, will accompany the coffin from St. Giles’ to Edinburgh’s airport for Elizabeth’s final return to London’s Buckingham Palace aboard a Royal Air Force aircraft.

On Wednesday, Elizabeth’s body will be transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in a public procession. Her coffin will be carried on a gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, accompanied by a military parade and members of the royal family.

In Westminster Hall, her coffin will lie on a raised platform and will be topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and scepter.

King Charles and other members of the royal family will attend a short service conducted by the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Afterward, the hall will be opened to the public.

Thursday will be the first of the four full days the queen’s body will lie in state in Westminster Hall. Her coffin will remain there until the morning of her funeral.

On Sept. 19, the queen’s coffin will be taken in procession to Westminster Abbey. In addition to members of the royal family and British government, heads of state from around the world and other dignitaries will attend the queen’s state funeral.

After the funeral, the queen’s coffin will travel in procession to Windsor.

A graveside service will be held at Windsor Chapel before Elizabeth’s burial.