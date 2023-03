As families in Burkina Faso flee violence, they often find themselves helpless and alone in the capital city, Ouagadougou. An association called 'Femmes en Marche' is working with international groups to help these families. Yacouba Ouedraogo and Thierry Kaore have more in this story narrated by Salem Solomon. Camera: Thierry Kaore and Yacouba Ouedraogo