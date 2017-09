In Cambodia, the issue of land rights is a constant source of tension. The country’s biggest dam to date is set to go online in weeks, adding 400 megawatts of power to the country’s critically overstretched grid. But the social and environmental costs of the project are huge, especially for minority villagers facing displacement. In rural Stung Treng province, some members of an indigenous group are taking a stand. David Boyle has this report.