Child Lost During Afghanistan Evacuation Reunites With Mother in US

Thousands of Afghans flocked to the Kabul airport in a desperate bid to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban took control Aug. 15. Eighteen-month-old Farzad arrived with his parents, who handed him across the barbed wire to an American Marine. VOA's Noshaba Ashna reports on the reunion of Farzad and his mother after 43 days, as well as her husband who is still hoping to flee Afghanistan. Camera: Ajmal Sangaryar Producer: Noshaba Ashna