Conflict in the Kasai province of the Democratic Republic of Congo has displaced more than a million people. The situation is a facet of the crisis in the country, with the U.N.'s humanitarian chief warning this week that 13 million Congolese need aid, including 2 million children with severe acute malnutrition. U.N. officials are urging donors to heed their $1.7 billion aid request. VOA's Anita Powell traveled with the World Food Program and UNICEF to Kasai province and brings us this report.