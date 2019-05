China has expressed annoyance at U.S. criticism of its Belt and Road Initiative, inspired by the Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes that connected parts of Asia, Africa and Europe. Xi Jinping's administration has promoted the initiative as a development strategy involving investment and infrastructure in more than 150 countries. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned that China's opaque financing could trap many countries in unsustainable debt. VOA'S Zlatica Hoke reports.