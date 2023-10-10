Accessibility links

China's BRI Brings Africa Roads, Rails, Energy and Debt

Some 150 countries - many of them in Africa - have signed on to China’s 10-year-old Belt and Road Initiative also known as the BRI. And while the multibillion-dollar global infrastructure project helped bring roads, rails, infrastructure, it also left some countries saddled with debt. VOA Nairobi Bureau Chief Mariama Diallo takes a look at the impact the BRI has had in Africa and the benefits and critiques of the Chinese initiative. Camera: Amos Wangua

