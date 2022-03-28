Chris Rock Not Pressing Charges After Will Smith Oscar Slap

Comedian Chris Rock will not be pressing charges against actor Will Smith following a physical altercation at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Smith slapped Rock across the face during a live broadcast of the ceremony after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, poking fun at her shaved head.

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report," said the LAPD in an official statement to the press. "If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

Ahead of presenting the award for best documentary, Rock directed a comment to Pinkett Smith saying: "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," apparently drawing a comparison to actress Demi Moore's shaved hairstyle in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

While Pinkett Smith was shown rolling her eyes following the comment, her husband walked over to the stage and slapped Rock across the face during the live broadcast, a moment that went viral shortly after.

After taking his seat again, Smith directed profanity at the comedian, demanding him to not speak of his wife.

Pinkett Smith, 50, has previously been vocal about her struggles with hair loss due to the autoimmune disease alopecia. She publicly shared her diagnosis in 2018 during a segment of her Facebook talk show series Red Table Talk.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a statement via its Twitter account after the ceremony ended, but did not share whether it would take further action against Smith.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the tweet said.

"Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Award winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

Later in the evening, Smith was awarded an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Richard Williams, the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, in the film "King Richard."

During his acceptance speech, Smith appeared emotional and apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but did not directly mention Rock.

"Love will make you do crazy things," Smith said, addressing his behavior.

"Thank you. I hope the Academy invites me back."

