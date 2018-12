Saffron is one of the world's most expensive spices. It roughly costs $4,000 for 1 kilogram in India, and it is mainly cultivated in Kashmir. Kashmir is considered one of three prime locations for saffron farming because of its terrain, soil quality and weather. However, because of unpredictable changes in climate in the last couple of years, saffron production in Kashmir Valley has been in decline. VOA's Zubair Dar and Yusuf Jameel have more on this. Bezhan Hamdard narrates their report.