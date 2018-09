One year ago, news headlines were also focused on a monster storm battering the US East Coast: Irma, a Category 4 hurricane with top sustained winds of 209 kilometers per hour. As the Mid-Atlantic states hunker down for the worst from Hurricane Florence, they could learn lessons about protection from future storms from South Florida. VOA's Steve Baragona reports from Key West, where natural barriers, including mangroves, reefs and barrier islands, may have helped shield the shorelines.