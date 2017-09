The Arctic is melting faster than expected, accelerating rates of sea level rise around the world. The urgent need to understand what is behind the quickening pace is drawing scientists to some of the world's coldest and most remote locations in Greenland. There is really only one way to get there: on military transport planes that land on skis. VOA's Steve Baragona traveled along with the Air National Guard that traces its roots to the coldest part of the Cold War.