Former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify that President Donald Trump sought a pledge of loyalty, wanted him to clear a White House official of wrongdoing in the Russia probe, and pressured him to affirm publicly Trump was not under investigation. Comey's opening statement was made public a day before his scheduled appearance before a Senate panel, where U.S. intelligence chiefs remained tight-lipped during testimony Wednesday. VOA's Michael Bowman reports from Capitol Hill.