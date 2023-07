The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Clashes between Kenya's opposition-led anti-tax protesters and police this month have left scores dead, including a prominent boxer who was shot earlier this month in Nairobi. Kenya's boxing fraternity organized an exhibition bout to honor 35-year-old Raphael Shigali, who was the capital’s reigning Bantamweight champion. Francis Ontomwa reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera: Amos Wangwa