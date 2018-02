2018 is a congressional election year in the United States with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives at stake and 34 of the 100 Senate seats. Midterm elections historically have not been kind to sitting presidents. On average, the president’s party loses 30 House seats and about two Senate seats. As VOA National Correspondent Jim Malone reports from Washington, President Donald Trump is urging his supporters to defy history, much as they did when he won the White House in 2016.