Conservative Yoon Seok-youl is projected to win South Korea’s presidential election. The ex-prosecutor defeated his rival, former provincial governor Lee Jae-Myung, in a vote Wednesday. The election was one of South Korea’s ugliest in recent memory, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul. Lee Juhyun contributed. Video editor - Marcus Harton.