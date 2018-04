Accusers and supporters of popular U.S. comic actor Bill Cosby reacted emotionally Thursday after a jury in Pennsylvania found him guilty of sexual assault. His supporters cheered him on arrival to the court. His victims shed tears of relief and celebrated victory for all the women who have been sexually abused. His chief accuser, Andrea Constand, first brought a civil case against Cosby 13 years ago. His defense team claims the actor is a victim of a smear campaign. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.