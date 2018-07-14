Criminal Gangs in Guatemala Drive Many to Flee

Guatemalan Yeni González is one of the few mothers able to see their children after they were separated earlier this year under the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy when they tried to cross the southern U.S. border illegally. VOA's Celia Mendoza reported last week when González traveled to New York to see her children at the Cayuga Care Center, where they remain until reunification can be arranged. In this third installment, Mendoza goes to the Guatemalan village where Yeni González used to live and spoke with her relatives about why the mother of three decided to embark on such a dangerous journey.