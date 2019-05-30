Deadly Suicide Blast Hits Afghan Military Academy in Kabul

Afghan officials say a suicide bomb blast near a military academy in Kabul has killed at least six people and injured six others.

The Interior Ministry confirmed Thursday’s bombing occurred at the entrance gate of Marshal Fahim National Defense University in the capital. It gave no further details.

No one immediately took responsibility for Thursday’s attack, which comes amid intensified deadly clashes between government forces and Taliban insurgents elsewhere in Afghanistan.

A string of bombings in recent weeks in the city have killed dozens of people, including two prominent Islamic scholars.

Separately, the Afghan Defense Ministry announced Thursday its forces raided a Taliban-run detention facility in the volatile southern Zabul province and freed 28 prisoners, including 12 security personnel.