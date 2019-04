Democrats in the U.S. Congress have demanded a full, un-redacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The report has split much of the country into two camps — Republican supporters of President Donald Trump who say he was cleared of wrongdoing, and Democrats alarmed by the instances of possible obstruction of justice involving the president. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the political fallout from Washington.