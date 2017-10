In most of the world, more men are connected to the Internet than women, and in Africa, this gender gap has been widening, according to ITU, the U.N. agency tracking the ICT sector. To understand why, VOA took to the streets of Kenya’s capital and sat down with Nanjira Sambuli, who leads advocacy to promote digital equality in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America for the World Wide Web Foundation. Mohammed Yusuf has the report from Nairobi.