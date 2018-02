Retired Marine Corps Sgt. John Peck lost all four of his limbs in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2010, but unlike many people who suffer such losses, Peck does not have to rely on prosthetic arms. Doctors performed a successful double arm transplant and now he is undergoing occupational and physical therapy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. VOA's Yahya Barzinji visited him and filed this report narrated by Jeff Custer.