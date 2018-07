Intricate design, white flowers and see-through veils. A happy bride proudly wears her perfect wedding attire, this time, however, made from toilet paper! June is a popular month for weddings, so the 14th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest took place in June in New York. As Elena Wolf reports, the entries shocked the jury with the elegance and chic that one doesn't usually expect from hundreds of rolls of bath tissue. Anna Rice narrates her report