Drive to Fund US Government Hits Immigration Speed Bump

A fierce political battle over immigration and American border security threatens to short-circuit efforts to keep the U.S. government open beyond midnight Friday, Washington time, when federal spending authority expires. The Senate began to debate the House-passed measure to fund the government through Feb. 16, but adjourned late Thursday. Senators will begin debate again at 11 a.m. EDT Friday, hours before the shutdown deadline. VOA's Michael Bowman reports Republicans control both houses of Congress but need Democrats to help pass a funding extension, and Democrats are balking at any bill that doesn't shield vulnerable young immigrants from deportation.