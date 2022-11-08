Accessibility links

Dutch Group Helps Kenya's Maasai Restore Drought-hit Lands

Dutch Group Helps Kenya's Maasai Restore Drought-hit Lands

The Horn of Africa's record drought has dried up wide areas of land and vegetation, left millions of livestock dead and threatened the survival of both wildlife and people. In Kenya, to reduce the impact of drought, a Dutch conservation group is helping ethnic Maasai to restore parched lands through rainwater harvesting. But with a failed rainy season forecast for the fifth time in a row, some are asking whether conservation efforts will be enough. Reporter Juma Majanga has more from Amboseli Kenya. Videographer: Juma Majanga

