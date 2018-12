In the three months since the Ebola outbreak began in the volatile east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the hemorrhagic fever has sparked debate in communities and become a talking point for politicians ahead of the Dec. 23 election. It is, they say, a war of information to persuade locals to take precautions and to trust health officials. So far, more than 420 cases have been reported. VOA's Anita Powell accompanied Ebola awareness campaigners in eastern Congo and brings us this report.