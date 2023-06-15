Eco-Warriors of Africa

A terrestrial emergency is unfolding the world over, and Africa is particularly at risk. In addition to the exponential change in weather patterns and food systems already experienced by many communities across the continent, the projected effects of climate change, deforestation, and land degradation could result in the extinction of species and have profound effects on people and ecosystems. The world’s youngest continent is under siege, in particular, the 70 percent of her population who are under thirty, are staring at a bleak future, unless they do something urgently. Juma Majanga looks at how Africa’s young leaders are fighting to save the planet.