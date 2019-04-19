Egypt Holds Referendum on Constitutional Changes

Egypt is holding a three-day national referendum starting Saturday on proposed changes to the country's constitution that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to remain in power until 2030. The vote was announced after the parliament on Tuesday approved the amendments, which would also strengthen the role of the military. Egyptian expatriates will vote on Friday. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports there are concerns that the amendments would further stifle freedoms in Egypt.