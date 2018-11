Millions of migrating birds pass through Egypt on their migratory flyway mainly seeking food, water and shelter, every year. But experts say Egypt, an essential transit point on the birds' nomadic journey, has become a very dangerous place for migrating birds, with many being illegally shot or trapped. Egyptian Falconers gathered recently in the desert of Borg Al-Arab to mark the sixth annual World Falconry Day on November 17. Hamada Elrasam reports from Egypt.