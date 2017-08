Al Azhar University, Egypt's venerable seat of Islamic law, has been working to portray a more modern image of Islam to counter the violent versions being espoused by Islamic State, al-Qaida and other militant groups. Efforts by Al Azhar religious authorities to control the tenor of Islamic religious edicts or "fatwas" are part of the strategy that moderate forces are using to battle clerics espousing death and violence. Edward Yeranian reports for VOA from Cairo.