Conservationists in Kenya are ramping up efforts to protect elephants and increase their dwindling population. This follows a study published earlier this year that shows elephants play an important role in mitigating climate change. Juma Majanga reports from Kenya's Amboseli National Park, home to over 2,500 elephants. Camera: Jimmy Makhulo.