Facing Arrest Former Pakistan PM Khan Signals Army Chief Calling the Shots

Facing Arrest Former Pakistan PM Khan Signals Army Chief Calling the Shots

Supporters of former populist Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with police outside his private residence in the eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday inuring a senior police officer as authorities attempted to arrest Khan for not appearing in court hearings. Speaking to VOA's Pakistan bureau chief Sarah Zaman via Skype, Khan called the attempt to arrest him illegal and signaled that the country's powerful army chief was behind the government's alleged efforts to keep him from running for office.

