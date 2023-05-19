Fallout from Sudan Conflict Threatens to Spill into Chad

On May 17th a VOA reporter on Chad’s border with Sudan heard gunfire and explosions and witnessed bodies, casualties, and even stray bullets coming across the border from the town of Tendelti, Sudan, about 900 meters away. Observers say concerns are growing that the intense violence in Sudan’s Western Darfur region could spread to neighboring countries. Meanwhile, Chad's police chief told VOA he is urging citizens to remain calm. Henry Wilkins reports from Koufroun in Chad. Warning: This report contains graphic and disturbing images. Camera: Henry Wilkins Video Editor: Henry Wilkins