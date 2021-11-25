Fires, Murders and Islamic State: Violence in Syria’s al-Hol Camp

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says nearly 80 people have been murdered this year in a detention camp in northeastern Syria holding the wives and children of Islamic State fighters. Camp authorities say the IS wives rule the al-Hol camp with violence as they try to keep the group active years after their defeat. VOA’s Heather Murdock visited the al-Hol and al-Roj detention camps and filed this report. Camera: Ali Zeyno, Yan Boechat