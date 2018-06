Seventy years ago this month, a major record company, Columbia Records, introduced the first LP, or long-playing record. The new format revolutionized music sound recording and was quickly adopted as the new standard by the recording industry. To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Sony has pressed a very limited quantity of that original LP — 500 records — to give away to their customers. The anniversary comes at a time when vinyl has been enjoying a revival. VOA's Julie Taboh has more.