FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Continues its New Year Barrage of Attacks on Ukraine

Russia launched a large-scale missile assault on several Ukrainian regions at the start of peak morning hours on Monday, with all of the country under air raid alerts.Anna Chernikova in Kyiv provides an update. Unlike last winter, when the Kremlin's forces targeted Ukraine's power grid, Russia is now aiming at Kyiv's defense industry. Karolina Hurd, Russia Team Deputy Lead with the Institute for the Study of War provides insights into what increasing Russian attacks mean and the implications for Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself going forward without U.S. military aid. Ukraine’s counteroffensive has not achieved the success it had hoped for, as some analysts say Kyiv is losing global confidence it can win the war. Steven Pifer, former US Ambassador to Ukraine and current non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institute provides analysis. A Ukrainian-born doctor in New York City has stepped up to help his medical peers in the country he once called home.