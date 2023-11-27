FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Steps Up Attacks in Largest Drone Strikes on Ukraine to Date

Russia launched its largest drone strike to date on Ukraine over the weekend. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi provides details while correspondent Anna Chernikova in Kyiv tells us how the strikes led to a sleepless night for residents in the Capitol. As Ukraine's forces continue their counteroffensive, mines and explosives threaten its people in de-occupied regions. Myroslava Gongadze tells the story. A Russian woman who wants to run for president says the Kremlin should end the conflict in Ukraine, free political prisoners and undertake major reform to repair the division between Russia and the West. We’ll hear from Reuters correspondent Sean Hogan on the Russian woman who wants to run for president.