FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The Role of Gender in Russia’s War on Ukraine

Last week, Ukrainian officials said they uncovered massive military fraud in a scheme that saw tens of millions of dollars exchanged for weapons that never materialized. Where is the investigation leading? Russia says it’s taken a city in the Kharkiv region, and Ukraine says it still holds the city. What’s the latest on the ground? Aberystwyth University’s Jenny Mathers discusses gender and the economic and military dynamics affecting Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine's international supporters, and the security relationship among them. Ukraine has resorted to a variety of methods to fend off invading Russian forces. One of the latest ones involves training dogs to accompany Ukrainian soldiers on their missions.

