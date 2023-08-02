FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukrainian Ports Attacked
Kyiv and ports in Southern Ukraine attacked overnight, and a look at how the ending of the Grain Deal is impacting poorer countries and farmers inside Ukraine. We meet a Ukrainian drone pilot who turned his childhood love of video games into a career and summer vacation on the beach.
Episodes
August 01, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Moscow Attacked Yet Again
July 31, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Moscow Targeted Again
July 26, 2023
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Prepares for African Summit
