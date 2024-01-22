FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What’s the Significance of the Ust-Luga Fire?

From Kyiv, Ukraine, Anna Chernikova provides an update after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meets with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy. The meeting comes after a wave of attacks across Ukraine and in occupied territories. Chatham House Deputy Director, Russia, and Eurasia Programme; Head of the Ukraine Forum Orysia Lutsevych in London discusses the significance of natural gas strikes and drones in the war. As Ukraine awaits the arrival of long-promised F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies, U.S. experts examine how effective the aircraft might be against Russian threats. And in Colorado, doctors are helping a Ukrainian refugee who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of colon cancer.