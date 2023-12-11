FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Zelensky in Washington for Last Minute Push for Continued Military Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington, where Monday he addressed U.S. military officers at the National Defense University. Tuesday, he is expected to go to Capitol Hill and meet with President Biden at the White House as part of a last-minute push to convince Congress to provide more money for weapons. Hungary said on Monday it would not bow to pressure from other European Union states to give the green light for accession talks with Ukraine, setting the stage for a showdown at an EU summit this week. Anna Chernikova in Kyiv updates us on a series of loud explosions rang out in Ukraine's capital Russia fired multiple ballistic missiles at Kyiv early Monday. A conversation with Tamara Demuria, Acting Country Director Ukraine for humanitarian organization Corus International about the enormity of the needs and the work to provide assistance.