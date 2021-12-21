Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
China News

Fleeing Hong Kong, Families Make New Life in Britain

Fleeing Hong Kong, Families Make New Life in Britain
Embed
Fleeing Hong Kong, Families Make New Life in Britain

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:22 0:00
Direct link

As China's crackdown on democratic freedoms in Hong Kong intensifies under Beijing's so-called "National Security Law," tens of thousands of citizens are fleeing the territory. In the first six months of the year, over 65,000 Hong Kong citizens applied to move to Britain, which controlled the territory until 1997, under a special new visa scheme. VOA's Henry Ridgwell met one Hong Kong family who is making a new life in Britain. Camera: Henry Ridgwell

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG