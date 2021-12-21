Fleeing Hong Kong, Families Make New Life in Britain

As China's crackdown on democratic freedoms in Hong Kong intensifies under Beijing's so-called "National Security Law," tens of thousands of citizens are fleeing the territory. In the first six months of the year, over 65,000 Hong Kong citizens applied to move to Britain, which controlled the territory until 1997, under a special new visa scheme. VOA's Henry Ridgwell met one Hong Kong family who is making a new life in Britain. Camera: Henry Ridgwell