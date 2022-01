It has been 20 years since the first prisoners in the war on terror arrived at the U.S. military detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. At least 800 people have been detained there over the last two decades, the vast majority of whom were never charged with a crime. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb speaks with Mansoor Adayfi, a former detainee who has devoted his life to closing the prison.