Former VP Pence Takes Aim at Trump for Republican Nomination
Several challengers this week have jumped into the race to try to thwart former U.S. president Donald Trump from capturing the Republican Party's presidential nomination for a third consecutive time. Most notable among the new entrants: Trump’s longtime vice president, Mike Pence. VOA’s chief national correspondent Steve Herman at the White House explains Pence wasted no time doing what he previously hesitated to — forcefully criticize his former boss’ conduct in office.