France Fines Google $57M for Data Privacy Violation

France's data watchdog fined Google nearly $57 million on Monday, saying the tech giant failed to provide users with transparent information on its data consumer policies and how their personal information was used to display advertising targeting them.

The French agency CNIL said U.S.-based Google made it too difficult for internet users to understand and manage their personal preferences online.

"The information provided is not sufficiently clear," the regulatory agency said, "for the user to understand the legal basis for targeted advertising is consent, and not Google's legitimate business interests."

It was the first ruling using the European Union's strict new General Data Protection Regulation since it was implemented last year, a sweeping set of rules that has set a global standard forcing large American technology firms to examine their practices or risk huge fines.

Google said it was studying the ruling to determine its next steps.

"People expect high standards of transparency and control from us," Google said. "We're deeply committed to meeting those expectations and the consent requirements" of the new regulations.