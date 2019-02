The #MeToo movement has called attention to rape and other sexual crimes against women. But experts say there is a long way to go. An EU report says 1 in 20 women has been raped in Europe, and many still do not report sexual assaults. But in France, a triple world karate champion is teaching women to heal through her sport, both at home and in the Democratic Republic of Congo. For VOA from the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, Lisa Bryant has the story of karate star Laurence Fischer and her mission.