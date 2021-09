Nemat Ullah Haghori is an Afghan father of seven and a recipient of the Special Immigrant Visa, or SIV recipient. He had one-way tickets to the U.S. for himself and his family on August 16, but one day before their trip, the Afghanistan government collapsed. The family finally made its way to America nearly two weeks later. Anush Avetisyan met with them in Washington, D.C., and has their story.