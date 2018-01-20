Fury Erupts in Syria Ahead of Turkish Military Operation Against Kurdish Enclave

Thousands of angry protesters in cities across northern Syria took to the streets Friday following a Turkish threat of a cross-border military operation into Afrin, which materialized on Saturday. Turkish war planes launched airstrikes on Kurdish positions in northern Syria, with Turkey asserting it wants to target the People's Protection Units, or YPG, a Syrian Kurdish group that Ankara considers terrorist because of its alleged ties to the outlawed Turkey-based PKK. VOA’s Zana Omar and Nawroz Rasho report from the region.